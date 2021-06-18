Chelsea transfer news: Blues winger attracting interest from two La Liga clubs

Real Betis are interested in signing Chelsea winger Kenedy, according to Diario de Sevilla.

Kenedy, who was a member of Chelsea’s first-team squad under Jose Mourinho, has since joined the Blues’ loan army, spending the 2020/21 campaign on-loan with Granada.

The Brazilian’s most recent loan has been by far his most successful, with Kenedy performing well in La Liga – and scoring a few absolute corkers.

According to Diario de Sevilla, Real Betis have taken notice and are keen on signing the 25-year-old.

Betis are in contention with La Liga counterparts Valencia in the race to sign Kenedy this summer, as per the information provided by Diario de Sevilla.

There is a belief that Kenedy will partake in pre-season training with Thomas Tuchel before a decision is made on his future, but it’s at this point difficult to see him staying at Chelsea.

The report notes that Kenedy is tied down by the Blues until 2024, so he wouldn’t come cheap, if any side were to be interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

