Report claims Liverpool have beaten Euro giants to the transfer of €1.5m-rated wonderkid

It’s common to see the biggest teams supplement their youth system with the addition of a few highly-rated youngsters, and Liverpool will be hoping that they’ve found a gem in the signing of Ghanian wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku:

NEW: Ghanian club confirm sale of 17-year-old attacker to Liverpool https://t.co/8kQbXQ1MU6 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) June 18, 2021

The young forward has been playing with Steadfast FC and although it doesn’t appear that Liverpool have officially announced this yet, the report claims that the President of the Ghanian side is saying that the deal is done and it could be worth around €1.5m.

Bayer Leverkusen were also said to be interested before Liverpool got involved, but it’s also likely that this could be slightly delayed due to issues with paperwork and work permits.

As things stand he’s not currently eligible to get a work permit to play for Liverpool, so it’s reported that a potential loan move to Sporting CP is being worked out so he can play with them until the UK work permit is sorted out.

Despite his young age he’s already been called up to Ghana’s senior squad so it looks like he could be a truly special player, so this is an exciting move for Liverpool once he’s finally able to link up with the squad.