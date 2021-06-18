‘Sancho and Grealish exist’ and ‘madness’ – These England fans react to two big snubs from Gareth Southgate vs Scotland

Gareth Southgate has still managed to infuriate some England fans with the lineup for tonight’s heavily favoured Euros clash against rivals Scotland.

Southgate has made two changes to the side that kicked off the campaign with a victory against Croatia, replacing Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier with Reece James and Luke Shaw.

Whilst the decision at full-back will certainly appease some supporters, a plethora of Three Lions fans were disappointed with Southgate leaving Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho on the bench.

As much as supporters are understandably angry at the choice to snub two of our most gifted attacking players against a side that just looked awful defensively, a winning team was never going to be changed very much.

Here is how some of the England faithful have reacted to the team news:

Sancho and grealish exist btw — Jarvis ? (@Jarviik) June 18, 2021

How about starting sancho — ???????? (@UtdRajann) June 18, 2021

Def has an agenda against Jadon — Michelle | POKALSIEGER (@sanchosborussia) June 18, 2021

Genuinely don’t know how Gareth made it this far in his managerial career if he doesn’t play his best players like Grealish in the big games — Josh (@Jannetts_) June 18, 2021

grealish takes this team from decent to very good — MB. ??????? (@_mattavfc) June 18, 2021

The crazy thing is rashford will be on before grealish, this is absolutely crazy! How grealish isn’t starting tonight is criminal! Southgate will get himself the sack! Madness man! — Luke carberry (@LukeCarberry2) June 18, 2021

Don’t care what the team is we’ve just got to beat this lot. Come on England — Tom (@tom_avfc1) June 18, 2021

James and Shaw do resemble two full-backs with brilliant quality going forward, so perhaps Southgate is looking for more creativity on the flanks this evening, but wishes to keep the core of the team the same.