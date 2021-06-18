Thus far, with the Christian Eriksen incident aside, the Euro 2020 tournament has run like clockwork.

Given that the coronavirus pandemic is still an ominous backdrop, the organisation appears to have been spot on and many of the games have lived up to their top billing.

However, one enormous problem is looming, and it is sure to cause controversy either way.

According to the Daily Mail, there is a very real possibility that the final, due to be played at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 11, will be moved to Hungary.

That’s because UEFA aren’t happy about having as many as 2,500 VIPs having to quarantine, per the UK governments rules around the pandemic that remain in force until July 19.

If the government don’t accede to the pressure from European football’s governing body, the threat of losing the showpiece event is very real.

However, if they agree, then they’re sure to face a backlash from the general public who, in the main, have followed the rules for the last 18 months in terms of social distancing, mask wearing and quarantine.

One rule for one…