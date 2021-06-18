England manager, Gareth Southgate, is certainly a manager that knows his own mind and won’t be swayed by media pressure or public opinion when it comes to picking his XIs.

He already made a big call in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, with the 1-0 victory – a first-ever for the Three Lions in an opening match of a European Championship – fully vindicating his selections.

Ahead of a crucial Wembley clash against the Auld Enemy, Scotland, Southgate has gone out on a limb once again.

According to the Daily Mail, both full-backs from the Croatia game, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, will be dropped.

In their place come Chelsea’s Reece James, and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw.

It’s another big call in a game which, if England win, they’ll qualify for the Round of 16 with one game still to spare, meaning that Southgate could rest his big stars for the final group match.

Risk can bring reward, and the England faithful will be hoping the manager has got it spot on again.