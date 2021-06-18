Spurs legend openly admits that he contacted Daniel Levy about the job when Mourinho was sacked

It’s been fairly rare for any of the BBC pundits to make any kind of insightful point during Euro 2020 so far, but at least Jurgen Klinsmann stepped up and offered a bit of intrigue.

His old club Spurs are in a total mess just now as they seem to be going through managerial candidates at an alarming rate, but it’s reaching a point where you actually wonder who’s left for them to go for.

We’re all used to any guests in the studio immediately downplaying any potential rumours if asked about a potential transfer or if a manager is linked with a vacant post, but Klinsmann went the other way tonight by admitting he wants the job:

Jurgen Klinsmann tells @BBCMOTD he would be interested in Tottenham job. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 18, 2021

He even added that he had phoned Daniel Levy about the role when Jose Mourinho was sacked but he didn’t think he had a chance when he saw the candidates, but now they can’t find anyone it does make you wonder if something could happen.

It’s one of those appointments that would be based on his status at the club rather than anything he’s done as a manager, but you do have to wonder if this is the type of manager that they might have to go for now.