It’s not even been a year since the embarrassing 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich, the terrible way in which Barcelona got rid of Luis Suarez and the burofax from Lionel Messi.

And yet, things seem much rosier in the Barcelona garden today.

Certainly, coach, Ronald Koeman, believes brighter days are only just around the corner for the Catalans, and with a year under his belt in the Camp Nou hot-seat, his project is well underway.

Unlike rivals Real Madrid who are now having to contend with the dual losses of manager, Zinedine Zidane, and captain, Sergio Ramos, this summer.

Koeman’s confidence stems from the news of two deals that, whilst still not completed, are looking positive.

According to Sport, if both Memphis Depay and Messi sign on the dotted line, the Dutch coach believes that Barca will be in a much stronger position than they have for some while.

That has to be bad news for the rest of La Liga and Barca’s potential Champions League opponents.