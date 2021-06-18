Some news has landed that corroborates some exclusive findings of ours with Goal reporting that Chelsea are offering Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta in an attempt to sign Achraf Hakimi.

Goal have found that the Blues are offering the full-back duo as makeweights to Inter Milan in order to whittle down the €80m asking price for Hakimi, in a move that would also offload some fringe players.

This comes after our exclusive report earlier today stating that the 22-year-old feels let down by PSG, who are his transfer preference owing to family living in Paris, with the Blues now frontrunners because they’re showing intent in getting a deal done.

We also noted earlier that Chelsea’s proposal that includes players, as well as the West London outfit being willing to splash the cash leaves an agreement over a transfer close and a matter of time.

Hakimi has emerged as a target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, who don’t seem to want to miss out on the opportunity to land a world-class target, who is available this summer as Inter look to balance the books.

It appears that Chelsea will win the race to land the marauding right-back unless PSG buck their ideas up and capitalise n the chance to recruit someone with family ties to Paris.