It took Brazil 15 minutes to find the back of the net against Peru. As the Seleção mounted an attack, it took a broken play following a blocked shot for someone to score.

Juventus FC’s Alex Sandro would be left unmarked in the box as he made the jump from his left-back position to score the opening goal.

Brazil looks to grab all three points and take a commanding lead atop Group A with six points, with Colombia behind them with four points.

