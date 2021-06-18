(Video) Alexander Isak almost scores incredible solo goal for Sweden after toying with Slovakian defence

Swedish sensation Alexander Isak almost scored an incredible solo goal during his nation’s victory over Slovakia this afternoon.

Isak, who enjoyed a breakout campaign with Real Sociedad last campaign, was called up to lead the Swedish forward line as they competed in this summer’s European Championships.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic had announced the reversal of his retirement from international football, an injury he suffered with AC Milan ruled him out of the tournament.

Swedish fears had nothing to fear, though, with Isak being one of the most promising young strikers on the planet, something he proved with a superb performance against Spain in Sweden’s opening group fixture.

Isak, who starred for Sweden against Slovakia this afternoon, came close to scoring what would have been one of the goals of the tournament, having ran from the halfway-line and struck towards goal.

The 21-year-old left the Slovakian defenders looking like fools before striking towards the bottom corner, being denied only by a smart save. What a talent!



Pictures courtesy of the BBC

