Video: Beer spilled and egos bruised as England and Scotland fans FIGHT before the game tonight

Anyone who supports a football team or country will know that going with a large travelling support is one of the greatest things, but you also have to deal with the fact that there are always a few morons who just ruin it for everyone.

Scotland and England clash tonight and there was always going to be a great atmosphere in London as plenty of fans turned out, but some tempers have started to boil over:

England and Scotland fans fighting before the game tonight. ? pic.twitter.com/gP6Clwvs88 — 360Sources (@360Sources) June 18, 2021

It’s pretty embarrassing on all sides so the main damage here will be to a few egos, but you have to fear there will be more of this as the night goes on.