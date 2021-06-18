(Video) Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton slots home the opener vs Bolivia for first career goal with Chile

The 2021 Copa America was slated to be a key test for new Chilean international Ben Brereton.

So far, Brereton is proving his worth to a Chilean side in dire need of a go-to winger considering the current absence of Alexis Sanchez.

In the early stages of Chile’s Copa Amercia group stage fixture against Bolivia, Brereton took full advantage of his first goal-scoring opportunity of the match by calmly slotting home a key score for the opener.

(Pictures from FOX Sports 1)

This goal is one that Brereton will not be forgetting anytime soon as it is his first career score with Chile.