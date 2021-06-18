What’s that saying? Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Bobby Zamora certainly lived up to that old adage in a recent local seven-a-side football match.
MORE: Liverpool mess up quality free transfer
Clearly showing he’s lost none of the skills that made him a household name at a number of clubs, including West Ham whose shirt he was wearing, Zamora picked the ball up before rounding an opponent and unleashing a venomous shot into the top corner.
There was no stopping that!
Here’s Bobby Zamora scoring an absolute screamer in a local 7-a-side game. You just don’t lose it. pic.twitter.com/wuqRNwdeoB
— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) June 18, 2021