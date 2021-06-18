Menu

Video: Bobby Zamora rolls back the years with an incredible goal in a local 7-a-side whilst wearing a West Ham shirt

West Ham FC
What’s that saying? Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Bobby Zamora certainly lived up to that old adage in a recent local seven-a-side football match.

Clearly showing he’s lost none of the skills that made him a household name at a number of clubs, including West Ham whose shirt he was wearing, Zamora picked the ball up before rounding an opponent and unleashing a venomous shot into the top corner.

There was no stopping that!

