What’s that saying? Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Bobby Zamora certainly lived up to that old adage in a recent local seven-a-side football match.

MORE: Liverpool mess up quality free transfer

Clearly showing he’s lost none of the skills that made him a household name at a number of clubs, including West Ham whose shirt he was wearing, Zamora picked the ball up before rounding an opponent and unleashing a venomous shot into the top corner.

There was no stopping that!