It was a simple action that has made news headlines around the world, but it seems there’s more to Cristiano Ronaldo moving some Coca Cola bottles out of shot during his Euro 2020 press conference than creating a buzz.

Known for his strict fitness and dietary regimes, a video has been unearthed from when the Portuguese star was being interviewed in Dubai.

At one point he’s asked if his son, Cristiano Jr., has what it takes to reach the top.

“Not yet,” was his response. “I’m hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca Cola and Fanta […] and I fight with him when he eats chips and fries.”