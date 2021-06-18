Video: David Beckham proves he’s still got it as he joins in with Inter Miami training

There are some former players that you just know would still look class if they played in a game these days, and David Beckham is the perfect example.

He’s still in great shape and he always had a wand of a right foot so that was never going to desert him, and he showed some of his class by joining in with the Academy players at Inter Miami:

Admittedly it would be alarming if the players were putting in big tackles on him so he’s given the time and space to look good, but there’s a cheeky nutmeg in there for that goal and you can see how much the Miami players are enjoying his presence.