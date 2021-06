For the second time, Brazil scores three goals as Peru suffers the same fate as Venezuela. Following the goal from Neymar Jr. the 29-year-old helped build the attack for the third goal.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward would find Everton FC’s Richarlison with Flamengo’s Éverton Ribeiro finishing off the play to score the third goal for Brazil. After a sluggish end to the first half, Brazil has put the game away and will be leaving with all three points.

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports)