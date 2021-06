Neymar Jr. had a goal opportunity taken from him after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) stated no penalty on an initial penalty kick call.

Nonetheless, the 29-year-old would find the back of the net after Manchester United’s Fred found the PSG superstar, who would fire a shot just outside the box to give Brazil a 2-0 lead.

It appears as though Brazil will take all three points against Peru and take a commanding lead atop Group A in the Copa América.

(Video courtesy of TVP Sport)