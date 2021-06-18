Video: John Stones misses a huge chance for England vs Scotland as he hits the post

There are some moments in football where your mind just registers a goal before the shot is even taken, and that happened tonight as John Stones had the freedom of Wembley to head home a corner against Scotland.

It’s a solid header that leaves David Marshall rooted, but it crashed off the inside of the post and the ball just wouldn’t fall for any England player on the rebound:

Pictures from ESPN

Scotland have started with a lot of energy but England’s class is starting to show, but they’ll want to make sure they don’t go on to regret that miss.