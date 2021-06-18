Video: John Stones misses a huge chance for England vs Scotland as he hits the post

There are some moments in football where your mind just registers a goal before the shot is even taken, and that happened tonight as John Stones had the freedom of Wembley to head home a corner against Scotland.
It’s a solid header that leaves David Marshall rooted, but it crashed off the inside of the post and the ball just wouldn’t fall for any England player on the rebound:
Pictures from ESPN
John Stones hits the post! An early chance for #ENG
(via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/wQv0wxO0vv
— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 18, 2021
Scotland have started with a lot of energy but England’s class is starting to show, but they’ll want to make sure they don’t go on to regret that miss.