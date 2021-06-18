(Video) Juventus’ Danilo bails out Man City’s Ederson to deny Peru a potential goal

After conceding the first goal to Brazil courtesy of an Alex Sandro strike, Peru has begun putting together quality attacks at the Seleção net.

Juventus FC defender Danilo stopped one of the more dangerous attacks that Peru put together. After Manchester City FC goalkeeper Ederson came out of his net and looked beat, Danilo blocked the Peruvian shot at the open net to deny them a goal and keep the score 1-0.

It seems as though Peru has found their groove following the goal and will look for the tying goal.

(video courtesy of TUDN)