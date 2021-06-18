Menu

Video: Mason Mount fires wide with early close-range chance for England against Scotland

It looked as though England were about to take the lead in tonight’s massive Euros clash against rivals Scotland, but Chelsea icon Mason Mount fired wide of the post from just a couple of yards out.

In the 12th minute of the tie, Raheem Sterling tricked himself into a bit of space when he caught Scott McTominay with a feint before the winger picked out Mount with a tidy low cross into the middle.

Mount charged forward but somehow managed to poke the ball wide, in a passage of play that should’ve ended with the Three Lions taking the lead.

Pictures from ESPN.

The hotly-anticipated encounter has been far too closely-matched for England’s liking, considering how heavily favoured Gareth Southgate’s men were coming into the tie.

It’s certainly not fans would’ve been expecting from Mount, who was in red-hot form heading into the European Championships.

