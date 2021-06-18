(Video) Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka makes stunning save to deny Sweden a certain goal

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a stunning stop to deny Sweden while featuring for Slovakia at Euro 2020.

It’s an ongoing debate at St. James’, whether Dubravka or Karl Darlow ought to be starting between the sticks.

Dubravka missed the opening half of the 2020/21 campaign through injury, with Darlow impressing in his absence.

However, when Dubravka makes saves of the standard he has done today for Slovakia against Sweden, it’s a reminder of just how good a goalkeeper Newcastle have in their possession.

Sweden looked certain to score after Ludwig Augustinsson headed towards goal, but Dubravka had other ideas.

My number 1, what a save by Martin Dúbravka pic.twitter.com/wXXIY9ObQi — Eddie (@Eddie_NUFC) June 18, 2021

The Magpies stopper, with superb reflexes on display, stuck out a strong left hand to prevent the ball from nestling in the back of the net.

Dubravka later gave away a penalty, which resulted in a goal for Sweden, but Slovakia can cut him some slack – they wouldn’t even be in this contest without him.