(Video) Richarlison scores Brazil’s fourth goal to finish off a 4-0 beatdown of Peru

The floodgates open for Brazil near the end of their Copa América fixture against Peru, and Everton FC forward Richarlison played a significant part in the Seleção winning 4-0.

Richarlison assisted in Flamengo’s Éverton Ribeiro goal, but now the Everton man would score a goal of his own. The Peruvian defender blocked the 24-year-old’s initial shot, but Richarlison stuck with the play, and his second strike would find the back of the net.

Brazil came away with all three points and now will have an off day on matchday three. They’ll resume action on the 23rd when they take on Colombia.

(Video courtesy of TVP Sports)