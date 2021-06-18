Menu

Video: Scotland fans take over King’s Cross as they converge on London ahead of England clash

England National Team
There’s still seven hours to go until kick-off at Wembley, but the Scotland fans that have travelled down to the English capital by train are certainly making their presence felt.

With King’s Cross station being the alighting point, those getting off the trains are starting to use it as an impromptu meeting point ahead of the game.

Despite the torrential rain, everyone seemed to be in good spirits, singing and drinking to pass the time until the big match.

