Video: talkSPORT host Jason Cundy hilariously pranked by Steven Gerrard impressionist

Sometimes there’s nothing funnier than when a prank goes so right that it couldn’t have been more perfect.

Impressionist, Darren Farley, and talkSPORT host, Andy Goldstein, can reflect on a job well done after the pair pranked fellow talkSPORT host, Jason Cundy.

Cundy believed he was speaking to former Liverpool star, Steven Gerrard, and his face was an absolute picture as the interview became more and more awkward.

Watch for yourself and see Cundy cringe…

