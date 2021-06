Following an initial foul call on Neymar Jr. that would’ve awarded Brazil a penalty kick, the referee went to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and wiped out the initial call.

Peru can breathe easily following the VAR decision as the penalty kick could’ve allowed Brazil to take a 2-0 lead. Now the Peruvian squad will look to score the tying goal to at least come away with one point, which would be seen as a victory over the Seleção.

(Video courtesy of Fox Sports)