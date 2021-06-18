(Video) Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez denies Colombia’s Mateus Uribe of the game-winning goal with an incredible clutch save

Venezuela’s Wuilker Farinez may have just put together one of the most prolific performances by a goalkeeper in recent Copa America history.

Colombia finished off with a scoreless draw in its Copa America group stage fixture against Venzuela.

Even though Colombia recorded 23 total shots, the side simply could not beat Farinez, who finished with eight saves in the match.

In one such save, the soon-to-be RC Lens goalkeeper denied FC Porto’s Mateus Uribe of a set piece goal.

With the way the fixture was going, this very well would have been the game-winning goal of the match.

While Colombia comes away disappointed with this result, the side is well on track to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament thanks to its four points recorded from its opening two matches.