Video: Whole plane load of Scotland fans burst into song as they travel to London

England National Team
If the Scotland players show as much enthusiasm in the game against England as their fans are doing on their way down to London, then the Three Lions have a job on their hands.

Trains, planes and automobiles… the Scots are heading for the English capital in their droves.

One particular plane load of supporters really seemed to be enjoying themselves, bursting into the now familiar ‘yes sir, I can boogie’ refrain that has become an unofficial anthem for the Scotland squad.

