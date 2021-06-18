West Ham transfer for Jesse Lingard would see midfielder become Hammers’ top earner

It’s no secret that David Moyes is a big fan of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. After spending the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers, Lingard, who reignited his career, is now wanted on a permanent deal.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claims United are in no rush to offload the Englishman.

However, with just 12-months left on his contract and with West Ham keen to secure his permanent services, Lingard appears to have all the power in any potential negotiations.

Football Insider believes that the 28-year-old, who racked up 14 direct goal contributions in just 16 games, will need to be offered a deal that is an improvement on his current United deal.

Should West Ham decide to push the boat out for Lingard, they will have to make him the club’s highest earner.

However, Moyes could be offered a boost in his quest to re-sign one of his former players after reports suggest the Red Devils are likely to offload this summer in order to recruit.