“What a player we have on our hands” – These Chelsea fans want Scotland star to get a chance after outstanding Euro 2020 performance vs England

There’s no doubt that Billy Gilmour was a surprise inclusion for Scotland this summer purely because of his relative lack of experience and Steve Clark’s tendency to show loyalty to the same group of players, but the Chelsea midfielder has always looked like the future of the national team.

He didn’t start against the Czech Republic in the opener as Scotland went with a long ball far too often, but it was always going to be a huge risk for Clark to throw him in against England tonight.

You know what he’s going to give you – He’s neat and tidy on the ball, he’ll make progressive passes and he’ll play with a determination and heart that makes up for a lack of physical stature.

In some ways it may also help that he’s familiar with Mason Mount who he was often dueling with during the game, and he was one of the most impressive players on the pitch tonight.

He didn’t last the full 90 minutes but his performance was instrumental to the 0-0 draw, and there are so many Chelsea fans out there who want to see him getting a proper chance next season, while Patrick van Aanholt was also full of praise:

 

 

 

