“What a player we have on our hands” – These Chelsea fans want Scotland star to get a chance after outstanding Euro 2020 performance vs England

There’s no doubt that Billy Gilmour was a surprise inclusion for Scotland this summer purely because of his relative lack of experience and Steve Clark’s tendency to show loyalty to the same group of players, but the Chelsea midfielder has always looked like the future of the national team.

He didn’t start against the Czech Republic in the opener as Scotland went with a long ball far too often, but it was always going to be a huge risk for Clark to throw him in against England tonight.

You know what he’s going to give you – He’s neat and tidy on the ball, he’ll make progressive passes and he’ll play with a determination and heart that makes up for a lack of physical stature.

In some ways it may also help that he’s familiar with Mason Mount who he was often dueling with during the game, and he was one of the most impressive players on the pitch tonight.

He didn’t last the full 90 minutes but his performance was instrumental to the 0-0 draw, and there are so many Chelsea fans out there who want to see him getting a proper chance next season, while Patrick van Aanholt was also full of praise:

Fair play Scotland, them tribal games hit different. Billy Gilmour was basically Ngolo Kante ?? — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 18, 2021

Billy Gilmour is a future star. I'm so glad he's at Chelsea. I really hope we don't pay £80m to some passion merchant who might stunt his growth. — Kevin ?? (@CFC__Kevin) June 18, 2021

Why am I seeing so called Chelsea fans protecting Rice after this disasterclass instead of praising Gilmour for this masterclass? — Chels ???? (@C0bham) June 18, 2021

Billy Gilmour has the potential to become top 5 CM in world football. What a talent!!!!!!! — Chelsea Babe?? (@Boitumelo_MB) June 18, 2021

Gilmour’s performance tonight is one of the reasons why Chelsea shouldn’t go for Rice. — Orchestrator_? (@boakye_dosty) June 18, 2021

Chelsea have got a gem in that little Gilmour boy. — Amalinze the Cat (@Dominic_Nonso) June 18, 2021

Billy Gilmour the best Chelsea player on the pitch today, by a mile! — Bythesea (@Bythese50805295) June 18, 2021