Football is a funny ol’ business sometimes and this summer is set to be no different after it has been claimed ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is on the verge of becoming Everton’s new manager.

The unemployed gaffer, most recently of Newcastle United, is understood to be in talks with the Toffees over the vacant manager’s position following the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Although not officially confirmed, Football Insider claims the Spaniard could be announced as the Toffees’ new boss before this week is out.

In addition to this though – Football Insider claims that Benitez and Everton have discussed the possibility of signing Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Conor Coady.

It has been noted that Benitez has given the club the thumbs up to pursue a player who was understood to be high up on Ancelotti’s wish list.

Everton are now expected to launch a summer bid for the Wolves skipper.

Since joining Wolves six years ago, the commanding Englishman has gone on to feature in 275 matches, in all competitions