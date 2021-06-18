It isn’t often that a world class footballing talent is available for as little as £7m, but this summer could see precisely that occurring, and with Arsenal as chief beneficiaries.

Mikel Arteta needs to hit the sweet spot as far as transfer business is concerned before the new Premier League season begins in earnest, and if he doesn’t get it right, it could well bring an early end to his managerial career at the Emirates Stadium.

Though the Gunners had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, it could be said that the Spaniard was still trying to mould the squad to his liking.

By the beginning of the 2021/22 season, arguably he will have no such excuse and the team will be one in his own image.

To that end, he might well be looking at picking up Ajax custodian, Andre Onana, for a cut-price £7m.

The goalkeeper has been suspended from the game for failing a drugs test, but can sign for a new club this summer and be back in action by November according to Goal.com, cited by the Daily Star.