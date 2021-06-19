A former teammate on Argentina national team states Lionel Messi deserves to win Copa América

Former Argentina national team forward Gonzalo Higuaín spent many years playing alongside Lionel Messi for their country.

The Inter Miami striker was a part of Argentinan squads that reached two Copa América finals, losing to Chile in 2015 and 2016. At 33-years-old, this could be Messi’s last South American tournament.

In an interview with Spanish media outlet TUDN (via Diario AS), the 33-year-old stated his compatriot deserves to win the Copa América with Argentina since he has been close many times and has never stopped fighting for it.

“[Messi] deserves it after being so close for years. He deserves it, he keeps fighting, he keeps insisting, and hopefully, it can be given to him,” Higuaín said.

An international trophy continues to be to blemish in Messi’s career. The FC Barcelona superstar has been to three Copa América finals and one FIFA World Cup during his career with Argentina. However, he failed to help the South American country secure a trophy on all those four occasions.

The current Copa América and the World Cup next year will be the last opportunities for Messi to win an international trophy for Argentina.