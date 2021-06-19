Chelsea midfielder idolised by sporting legend after superb performance in England v Scotland

Tennis legend Andy Murray has taken to Twitter to reveal his love for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour was left on the bench for Scotland’s opening group match of Euro 2020, with Steve Clarke’s men being defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic.

Clarke was not going to make the same mistake again, starting Gilmour at the heart of the midfield for a clash with England at Wembley.

Gilmour, who is just 20-years-old, was arguably the best player on the pitch, holding down the fort and showing off his impressive passing ability.

As you’d expect, his performance has earned him widespread praise in wake of the game, particularly from the Scots.

One man who was evidently impressed with what he saw from the former Rangers man was tennis legend Andy Murray.

Murray took to Twitter in wake of the game to reveal that he has fallen in love with Gilmour, and honestly, who can blame him?

.@billygilmourrr is my idol ?? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 18, 2021

Brilliant performance??? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 18, 2021

