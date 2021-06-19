Arsenal make enquiry over Lazio striker during Lucas Torreira discussions

Arsenal have requested information on the availability of Lazio striker Joaquín Correa, according to Sky Italy.

With the Gunners having had a difficult last campaign, you would have expected them to be busy in the summer transfer window.

Though Arsenal are yet to get any new faces through the door, speculation is rife, which makes you think it’s only a matter of time.

The latest player to be linked with the North London giants is Lazio forward Joaquín Correa.

During an article detailing Lazio’s interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, Sky Italy report that a request for information was made over Correa.

It is not thought to have been followed up with any official discussions, but it does suggest that Arsenal are on the lookout for a new forward this summer.

Perhaps, if other options fall through, Arsenal could turn to Correa later in the transfer window. Torreira would be a useful bargaining chip if they were to do so.

