Aston Villa and Newcastle urged to make an offer for out-of-favour Premier League star

It’s strange how certain players can fall in and out of favour at their club, but it’s sometimes simply the case that they need to be in the right system to look good.

At times Harry Winks has been a starter for England and a key player for Spurs, but he didn’t feature so much last season and it does look like his future could lie elsewhere this summer.

At his best he’s a tidy midfielder who’s good on the ball and he can help keep the ball moving, so both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been urged to make a move for him by Alex McLeish.

It’s claimed that he has had a £30m price tag in the past but that’s come down after a disappointing season, but it could also depend on the next Spurs manager and how hie fits into that system.

If he’s put into a midfield where he has a dominant defensive presence next to him and some more advanced players to pick out with some progressive passes then he could get back to his best, and he would be a great signing for either side.

