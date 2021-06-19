Chelsea midfielder expected to be included in Inter Milan swap deal

According to recent reports in Italy, Chelsea and Inter Milan could discuss the possibility of swapping midfielder Mateo Kovacic and full-back Achraf Hakimi.

That’s according to a recent written report from Corriere dello Sport (relayed by Calciomercato), who claims midfielder Kovacic has emerged as a target for the Nerazzurri.

Following the recent collapse of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, the Serie A champions are expected to sound out a replacement.

One player who has recently been linked with joining the Italian giants is Chelsea and Croatia midfielder, Kovacic.

In addition to the recent links, CdS now claim that there is the possibility that the two clubs could discuss a player exchange deal, including full-back Hakimi.

The Blues are understood to be admirers of the former Real Madrid attacking full-back, as Thomas Tuchel plans for a title challenge next season.

Although earlier reports have also linked Paris-Saint Germain to the highly-rated Morrocan, given the fact Chelsea have a player Inter Milan want, London could very well be the defender’s next destination.