Circus over next Spurs manager continues as key figure thinks he can persuade Daniel Levy to change his mind

A new season is usually a chance for the fans to feel excited about a fresh start and some new signings to feel positive about, but the situation with Spurs just now is an absolute circus.

It’s reaching a point where it’s quicker to list names who haven’t been in talks with the role and Rino Gattuso was the latest to come and go during the week.

That link quickly disappeared due to the backlash from the fans who didn’t want him, while alarm bells are ringing when he only lasted two weeks at Fiorentina before leaving due to issues behind the scenes.

It now looks like the chase for the former AC Milan star may not be over, as it’s now being suggested that Fabio Paratici thinks he can convince Daniel Levy to change his mind and agree to appoint him.

It looks like a desperation move as he obviously wasn’t anywhere close to being a target when the search for Jose Mourinho’s successor got underway, and it makes you wonder who Spurs will actually end up with