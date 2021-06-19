Crystal Palace could land big-name European manager as expected appointment falls through

Perhaps there was a feeling that Roy Hodgson couldn’t take this Crystal Palace team any further, but it’s easy to take mid-table mediocrity for granted in the Premier League.

There is a chance for Palace to kick on and go even higher if they get the next managerial appointment right, and you have to say that Lucien Favre would be an exciting choice.

He did some good work with Hertha Berlin and Nice before going on to manage Borussia Dortmund, so that experience at the top-level could come in handy and he should have some impressive contacts too.

A report from HITC has indicated that he was expected to take over at Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but that’s now fallen through and it’s opened the door for a potential appointment at Palace.

It’s even suggested that talks are expected to take place in the next few days between Palace and Favre so this has a good chance of happening, and you would expect to see some more progressive and exciting football at Selhurst Park if he’s appointed.