Ruhr Nachrichten report that Manchester United placed a bid for Jadon Sancho a few days ago, with Borussia Dortmund considering the offer.

Sancho has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford, but as of now, Man United have been unable to reach an agreement with Dortmund over the transfer fee.

While Dortmund may well be open to cashing-in at the right price and making a seriously healthy profit on Sancho, Man United haven’t hit the right numbers for them to sign off on the deal.

If Ruhr Nachrichten’s information is to be believed, €95M is what the Bundesliga giants are hoping for.

READ MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target’s stance over his future has been revealed

It’s unclear how close Man United have got to that figure during talks between the two parties, but the Dortmund local newspaper does report that a bid has recently been submitted.

It’s claimed that Man United made an official offer for Sancho a few days ago, with Dortmund now considering whether to accept it or demand more cash.

This news has also been backed up by player-turned-reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, via Twitter.

Re Sancho This morning, the local paper in Dortmund, Ruhr Nachrichten, reporting there has been “movement” in the Sancho-story. I understand a serious bid is considered.

To be continued — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) June 19, 2021

Man United fans will no doubt be eagerly awaiting updates on this…

Click here for more of the latest transfer news