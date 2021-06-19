Menu

Fabrizio Romano claims Man United, Liverpool and PSG all interested in Serie A midfield star

According to leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano, some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool, are all interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Romano, who spoke exclusively to Lazio-focused website The Laziali, revealed that the Serbian midfielder has some strong admirers throughout Europe’s big leagues.

Having joined Lazio in 2015 following a £16.2m move from Belgian side Genk, Milinkovic-Savic has grown to become one of Italy’s most highly-rated midfielder.

After featuring in 247 matches for Lazio, in all competitions, the 26-year-old has already racked up an impressive 85 direct goal contributions.

However, despite having a contract that runs until 2024, the Serbia international continues to see his name linked with a move away from Rome.

Following what has been a hugely impressive half-decade in Serie A, according to Romano, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris-Saint Germain are all in the mix to sign him.

However, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up too much – it’s unlikely the midfielder is going to leave Lazio – at least this summer, anyway.

Having already confirmed that Lazio’s hierarchy is demanding a whopping £86m (€100m) in exchange for their star’s signature, Romano has also suggested Lazio are not expecting to part ways with their prize asset.

