Former Barcelona defender hopes to add Olympic gold medal to his trophy case

The Brazilian Football Confederation announced the list for the next Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Of the 18 players that André Jardine has summoned, ten play in the Brazilian league while the remaining eight compete in Europe.

The under-23 generation is joined by three players over the age of 23 that’s allowed the Olympic Games. One of the three players over the age of 23 is former FC Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who hopes to add a gold medal to his trophy case.

Dani Alves has won 44 titles and places him as the most successful player in the world, followed by Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta (both with 37). The new challenge of getting the Olympic medal in Tokyo would only add to Alves’ legacy.

The 38-year-old brings plenty of experience to a group of young players in Tokyo, as many will lean on Alves to guide them through this journey to retain the gold medal for Brazil.

