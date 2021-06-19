“Good player, but no thanks!” Fans react to news that Chelsea have identified Ziyech replacement

Following what has been a hugely disappointing debuting campaign, Chelsea is reportedly on the lookout for a possible replacement for former Ajax wide-man Hakim Ziyech. One of the names high up on the Blues’ short-list is understood to be Leicester City attacker James Maddison – who is also wanted by the Blues’ local rivals Arsenal.

That’s according to a recent claim from Football London reporter Chris Wheatley, who has taken to his social media to offer fans an exciting update.

Seen some rumours about James Maddison to Arsenal tonight. I’m told that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Maddison and he’s certainly a target – but the fee will be an issue. Chelsea also want him if they lose Ziyech. ? #AFC #CFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 15, 2021

Wheatley claims that although Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the English midfielder, the Foxes’ transfer demands are likely to be an obstacle in the Gunners’ pursuit.

However, one club that could look to lean on their financial firepower is rivals Chelsea, who reportedly view Maddison as the ideal replacement for the misfiring Ziyech.

Despite only arriving in London 12-months ago, Ziyech, who has started just 15 Premier League games, is being strongly tipped to move on again this summer.

Following on from the exciting update, selections of Chelsea fans have since taken to social media to give their thoughts.

Am I the only one who doesn’t mind how much we spend aslong as we are getting players of the right requirements. £40m, £60m not bothered just get who we need to progress — Mark Cooper (@coops2118) June 17, 2021

If we can afford Madison obviously I want Grealish — Toby (@CaptainGMarti) June 16, 2021

Good player, but no thanks. We have enough 20 year olds to develop from the academy. ?? — A&S L (@asllnl) June 16, 2021

Would rather pay a little more for Grealish — ???? (@Jolly_rogier) June 16, 2021

Chelsea will not be so stupid. — Laredo (@laredo80) June 16, 2021