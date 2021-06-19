Menu

“Good player, but no thanks!” Fans react to news that Chelsea have identified Ziyech replacement

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Following what has been a hugely disappointing debuting campaign, Chelsea is reportedly on the lookout for a possible replacement for former Ajax wide-man Hakim Ziyech. One of the names high up on the Blues’ short-list is understood to be Leicester City attacker James Maddison – who is also wanted by the Blues’ local rivals Arsenal.

That’s according to a recent claim from Football London reporter Chris Wheatley, who has taken to his social media to offer fans an exciting update.

Wheatley claims that although Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the English midfielder, the Foxes’ transfer demands are likely to be an obstacle in the Gunners’ pursuit.

READ MORE: Leeds United are ready to push the boat out to secure three signings this summer

However, one club that could look to lean on their financial firepower is rivals Chelsea, who reportedly view Maddison as the ideal replacement for the misfiring Ziyech.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United are ready to push the boat out to secure three signings this summer
Man United improve bid for Jadon Sancho
Chelsea midfielder expected to be included in Inter Milan swap deal

Despite only arriving in London 12-months ago, Ziyech, who has started just 15 Premier League games, is being strongly tipped to move on again this summer.

Following on from the exciting update, selections of Chelsea fans have since taken to social media to give their thoughts.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.