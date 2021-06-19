‘Football ain’t coming home’ – Pundit delivers damning assessment of England’s chances at Euro 2020

Football ain’t coming home. That’s the assessment of former Liverpool and Scotland star Graeme Souness, who wasn’t impressed with the Three Lions yesterday night.

England headed into last night’s clash with Scotland at Wembley knowing that they could book their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a victory.

With Scotland being one of the lowest ranked teams in the tournament, there wasn’t any problems foreseen, but Gareth Southgate’s men were held to a 0-0 draw.

Scotland were good value for it, too. If any side deserved to take all three points from the contest, it was them. England were totally unconvincing.

One man who will have been over the moon on the night is Graeme Souness, a Scotsman himself, with his nation giving themselves a chance of going through.

While there was plenty to be impressed about in terms of Scotland’s performance, Souness didn’t see much that he liked from the Three Lions at Wembley.

Souness said live on ITV’s coverage of the fixture, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“Football ain’t coming home with that team.”

It’s hard to argue with him, too…

