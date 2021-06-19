Jose Mourinho dreaming of ambitious transfer to bring England international to AS Roma

According to a surprise report by Todo Fichajes, Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to AS Roma this summer.

Grealish created more chances than any other player in the Premier League last campaign, despite having been ruled out of action for a couple of months through injury.

As much as Villa is his beloved club, he will be wary that he doesn’t stand a chance of ever playing in the Champions League if he were to remain there he entire career.

Sooner or later, a transfer away from Villa Park will likely be on the cards for Grealish. Todo Fichajes suggest that it could be as soon as this summer, to AS Roma.

The report mentions that Grealish reminds Jose Mourinho of Luis Figo, with the managerial icon dreaming of bringing Grealish to Rome this summer.

Ultimately, it could be no more than just that, a dream, with Todo Fichajes reporting that Grealish is valued in the region of €100M, a figure which Roma simply cannot afford to pay.

Grealish has only recently managed to force his way into the England setup. He’ll also be well aware that his best chances of remaining in it come through playing Premier League football.

