Juventus ready to launch player plus £25m bid for Italian midfield sensation

According to recent reports, Juventus are preparing to offer Sassuolo £25m (€30m) and defender Radu Dragusin in exchange for midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

That’s according to Goal, who claims the ‘Old Lady’ are big admirers of their domestic rival’s playmaker and could make him their first summer signing.

Locatelli, 23, joined Sassuolo in 2018, initially on loan from AC Milan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth £12.6m.

Since arriving at the Mapei Stadium three years ago, the highly-rated midfielder has gone on to feature in 99 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals, along the way.

Locatelli, who is currently competing in this summer’s delayed Euros while on international duty with Italy, has so far been one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Two stunning strikes against Switzerland earlier this week has seen the midfielder emerge as an early contender to be crowned the competition’s best player.

However, while the 23-year-old performs for his country, he is continually seeing his name linked with a massive domestic move.

Goal claim that in an attempt to make an offer Sassuolo will find hard to turn down, Juventus are even willing to throw Romanian defender Dragusin into their offer.