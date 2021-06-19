Juventus may be in for a chaotic transfer saga over the coming months.

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli continues to garner the interest of clubs such as Juventus for a possible permanent transfer move, especially as he is off to a standout start in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Locatelli shined for the Italian national team in its Euro 2020 opener against Turkey and followed it up with a two-goal outing in the win over Switzerland.

As he is on par to be the breakout star of Euros, the Serie A powerhouse is aiming to quickly sign him away from Sassuolo.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has revamped its initial transfer offer to Sassuolo for Locatelli.

Juventus had reached out to Sassuolo to submit a €25 million offer for the rising Serie A star, but it was subsequently turned down as the Neroverdi countered with a €40 million transfer demand for the talent.

Juventus has now placed a new offer on the table for Locatelli, which consists of €30 million and Sassuolo’s choice of Bianconeri prospects Nicolo Rovella, Radu Dragusin or Nicolo Fagiolo.

However, Sassuolo is now drawing up a new strategy for how it plans to offload the Italian midfielder.

La Gazzetta dello Sport further adds that Sassuolo club officials deem that Locatelli’s transfer value may soon rise to €60 million, especially if he can go on and lead Italy to a deep run in the Euros.

Sassuolo would more than welcome a bidding war for Locatelli over the upcoming summer transfer window rather than settling on the €40 million transfer demand.

Locatelli reportedly prefers to make a move to Juventus, although it is not known whether Sassuolo club officials plan to make this a reality.

Locatelli currently remains fully focused on helping Italy emerge as a serious contender to win the ongoing Euros.