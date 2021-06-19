Menu

Juventus submit new offer for Manuel Locatelli as the Serie A giants remain committed to signing the coveted Italian midfielder

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus may be in for a chaotic transfer saga over the coming months.

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli continues to garner the interest of clubs such as Juventus for a possible permanent transfer move, especially as he is off to a standout start in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Locatelli shined for the Italian national team in its Euro 2020 opener against Turkey and followed it up with a two-goal outing in the win over Switzerland.

As he is on par to be the breakout star of Euros, the Serie A powerhouse is aiming to quickly sign him away from Sassuolo.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has revamped its initial transfer offer to Sassuolo for Locatelli.

Juventus had reached out to Sassuolo to submit a €25 million offer for the rising Serie A star, but it was subsequently turned down as the Neroverdi countered with a €40 million transfer demand for the talent.

Juventus has now placed a new offer on the table for Locatelli, which consists of €30 million and Sassuolo’s choice of Bianconeri prospects Nicolo Rovella, Radu Dragusin or Nicolo Fagiolo.

However, Sassuolo is now drawing up a new strategy for how it plans to offload the Italian midfielder.

La Gazzetta dello Sport further adds that Sassuolo club officials deem that Locatelli’s transfer value may soon rise to €60 million, especially if he can go on and lead Italy to a deep run in the Euros.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Barcelona defender hopes to add Olympic gold medal to his trophy case
(Video) Referee calls no penalty kick for Uruguay after Edinson Cavani fell inside the box against Argentina
(Video) Guido Rodríguez finishes off Lionel Messi cross to open the scoring for Argentina

Sassuolo would more than welcome a bidding war for Locatelli over the upcoming summer transfer window rather than settling on the €40 million transfer demand.

Locatelli reportedly prefers to make a move to Juventus, although it is not known whether Sassuolo club officials plan to make this a reality.

Locatelli currently remains fully focused on helping Italy emerge as a serious contender to win the ongoing Euros.

More Stories Manuel Locatelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.