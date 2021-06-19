Contact made: Lazio hold talks with Arsenal midfielder’s agent over summer transfer

Lazio are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to Sky Italy.

Torreira never really settled with the Gunners, despite a strong start to life at the club. Having been shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid for the 2020/21 campaign, he will now be returning to his parent employers.

Perhaps not for long, though, as Sky Italy report that Lazio, who are now managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, have been in contact with Torreira’s agent over the possibility of a move to Rome this summer.

Torreira has previous in Serie A, with Sarri seemingly being an admirer. There’s nothing to suggest at this point in time that talks between the parties are advanced, but the interest is there, or so is Sky Italy’s belief.

Parting with Torreira would help raise funds for Mikel Arteta to sign a midfielder of his own, which has to be considered one of the North London giants’ top priorities for this summer – it’s an area of weakness.

