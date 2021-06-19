Leeds United are ready to push the boat out to secure three signings this summer

The main target for Leeds United last year was just to secure their place in the Premier League for this year, but that was done with ease and now they can look to cement their place as a regular in the top ten.

It’s expected that a few stalwarts could move on this summer so reinforcements will be needed, and a report from Leeds Live has indicated that a few signings are in the works.

The one that sounds closest in Club Brugge winger Noa Lang – He’s still only 22 but he had a breakthrough season with 17 goals and 11 assists last time out, while he can play on either flank or as a number 9 so he does look like an interesting prospect.

The second is an interesting link to Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez as it’s stated that Leeds are prepared for “economic madness” to make that move happen, but that does suggest they may need to overpay so that could add some pressure on him.

The third is a Sampdoria defender Omar Colley who is also interesting West Ham, but he’s a proven Serie A defender who would cost almost £13m so he should add some steel to the defence if that goes through.

All three are good players and they should improve the team if they live up to their potential, so this could be an exciting summer for Leeds fans.