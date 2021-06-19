Leeds United set to beat Everton to highly-rated Championship striker

According to recent reports, Leeds United are close to signing Birmingham City striker Amari Miller, who is also wanted by Everton.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Marcelo Bielsa’s White are in advanced transfer talks, with a deal expected to be completed before July 1.

Although breaking into the first-team last season following nine youth appearances, Miller, 18, has seen his long-term future cast into doubt ever since Birmingham City restructured their youth academy.

It is now believed that the striker has played his last game for the Blues with a move to the Premier League imminent.

Although Everton has reportedly been keen to sign the young striker, Football Insider claims it is actually Leeds United who are leading the charge.

The deal is expected to go through on or before July 1 and although it is not yet known whether the Whites will put Miller in their academy or straight into the first team – a potential deal is likely to cause mass excitement among fans following what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough for the teenager.