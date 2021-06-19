Menu

(Video) Liverpool star combines superbly with Ronaldo to give Portugal lead vs. Germany

Portugal attacking duo Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo have combined expertly to give Fernando Santos’ men the lead during a crucial Group F clash against Germany in this summer’s Euros.

With the country’s now playing their second group games, Saturday has seen yet another heavyweight clash in this summer’s ‘group of death’.

Reigning champions Portugal, who are looking to win Group F, now lead Germany one goal to nill.

Following a fine piece of selfless play from Liverpool’s Jota, Ronaldo was able to slot home his country’s opener and his third of the tournament.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN

